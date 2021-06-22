Cancel
Canada eases border rules but draws airline chief’s condemnation

By Kait Bolongaro, Tara Patel
Anchorage Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian government will loosen Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people amid warnings that a return to a completely open border will take awhile longer. Canadian citizens and residents who’ve received two shots will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine on arrival to the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said in a statement Monday. Travelers will still need to show they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 before they cross into Canada and take a second test at the border. Those arriving by air, who are currently expected to do the first three days of their quarantine in a hotel, will be exempt from that requirement.

UEFAMedicalXpress

Russia sets new record for COVID deaths as Australia locks down cities

Russia on Tuesday reported its highest daily coronavirus death toll and Australia locked down major cities as the highly infectious Delta strain has caused mayhem around the world. Fears grew over major sporting events like Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games, even as an AFP tally showed the world passed...
U.S. Politicsairwaysmag.com

US Lifts Travel Warning for Canada, Others

MIAMI – The “level 4” do-not-travel warning has been lowered by the US State Department for Canada and Mexico to level 3. Since March 2020, borders have been closed for all non-essential travel. The US government has lowered travel warnings that warn travelers to “reconsider” plans to travel to those...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Restrictions at U.S. – Canada border begin to ease

After nearly 16 months of rigid travel restrictions, Canada is finally starting to loosen the rules, but only for a few. Effective now, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine. That includes those who are full vaccinated. Eligible air travelers will also be...
Public Healthexecutivetraveller.com

Canada to exempt fully-vaccinated travellers from quarantine

The Canadian government will loosen Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people, amid warnings that a return to a completely open border will take awhile longer. Canadian citizens and residents who’ve received two shots will be exempt from a 14-day quarantine on arrival to the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said in a statement Monday.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Turkey Stops Flights From India, South Africa And 4 More Countries

As concerns grow over new, more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus, Turkey has stopped flights from South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of the Interior said that arriving passengers from other counties who had been in the six counties within the last 14 days must take new measures. Firstly they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before arriving in Turkey and then must quarantine for 14 days.
TravelNarcity

Canada Says Its 'Not Changing Anything Yet' When It Comes To Travel Rules For Tourists

The federal government has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to update Canada's travel restrictions for tourists, despite new rules for fully vaccinated Canadians. Speaking during a press conference on June 9, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu explained that the two-week isolation period and mandatory hotel quarantine stay will still apply to all incoming international travellers.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Iceland Welcomes Vaccinated Travelers, Lifts Covid Restrictions

Iceland will be a tempting destination for many tourists this summer following the news that fully-vaccinated foreign citizens can enter the country with no quarantine period. It's also possible for some people not yet fully-vaccinated to visit Iceland—including from the U.S.—although there are additional testing requirements. A volcanic attraction. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

France to quarantine all UK arrivals, including fully vaccinated travellers

France has announced it will impose quarantine on all arrivals from the UK, even if travellers have been fully vaccinated.Previously France had stated that Britons who’d had both vaccine doses were exempt from self-isolation rules, which require passengers to quarantine for seven days.French President Emanuel Macron made the decision amid growing fears in Europe over the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is rife in the UK.
Travel104.1 WIKY

Businesses fret as Canada extends ban on travel with U.S

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday, prompting frustration from businesses worried about the economic damage. Canada’s Liberal government is under increasing pressure from businesses and...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Dubai Reopening To Indian Travelers: A Guide

After two full months, the UAE is reopening to Indian residents looking to return to the country. However, considering the high health risk, the government has added several requirements before and after arriving in the UAE. This includes being fully vaccinated with select vaccines, a three-step testing program, and more. Here’s a guide to the full requirements for travel.
TravelLynchburg News and Advance

UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday that it intends to relax pandemic travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later...
Worldkurv.com

UAE’s Capital Apparently Offering COVID Vaccines To Tourists

(AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has apparently started offering free coronavirus vaccines to tourists flying into emirate, a move that could entice travelers and help revive the country’s struggling tourism industry. While Abu Dhabi has made no official announcement on the matter, the health authority’s phone...
Hawaii Statetribuneledgernews.com

Not all shot records will be verified under Hawaii's eased travel rules

Jun. 26—The state is working on verifying vaccination rec ords of incoming tourists but likely won't be able to verify all travelers' records by July 8, when travel and gathering restrictions are scheduled to ease for fully vaccinated travelers, Gov. David Ige said Friday. Even if the state does not...
Worldjohnnyjet.com

Two New Videos By Canada’s Largest Airlines

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Two of Canada’s largest airlines just released new videos this week and they’re both worth watching. The first one, by WestJet, entitled “Love where you’re going. Again” is short (one minute) and sweet and will bring you close to shedding a tear.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Switzerland eases restrictions for travellers

By Ashok RajStory need to be played back to Ashok RajNew Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): The Swiss Federal Council has initiated the process of accepting visas for Switzerland from several countries including India, the embassy of Embassy Switzerland based in New Delhi announced on Monday. "The Embassy of Switzerland...

