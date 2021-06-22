Maybe This Is The End: F9: The Fast Saga (2021) - Reviewed
The Fast and the Furious franchise ramps up for another unbelievable exercise in action escapism that fully abandons every last shred of hope for a ninth film that just can't drift fast or far enough out of its own way. Repetition of plot takes the cake in a movie that really has nothing new to say and spends most of its time trying to make us believe that long missing characters are enough to make a great movie. They're not.www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com