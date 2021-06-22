Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Maybe This Is The End: F9: The Fast Saga (2021) - Reviewed

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast and the Furious franchise ramps up for another unbelievable exercise in action escapism that fully abandons every last shred of hope for a ninth film that just can't drift fast or far enough out of its own way. Repetition of plot takes the cake in a movie that really has nothing new to say and spends most of its time trying to make us believe that long missing characters are enough to make a great movie. They're not.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#The Fast Saga#Fast And Furious#Fast Cars#This Is The End#Hobbs Shaw#Ff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Vin Diesel Confirms Fast and Furious 10 and 11 to Begin Filming Next January

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is claiming that the final two installments of the franchise will start filming next year. Why wouldn’t they add two more movies to this neverending muckraker of a franchise — the ninth installment just opened with a pandemic-era record $70 million at the weekend box-office.
Atlanta, GAFanBolt.Com

‘F9: The Fast Saga‘ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

This summer, FAST is back! Universal Pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! F9: THE FAST SAGA. Rated PG-13. Only In Theaters June 25th!. FanBolt is partnering with Universal Pictures to give away 5 (Admit 2) passes for an upcoming early screening in Atlanta. All you need to...
Carstheyoungfolks.com

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ review: Team Toretto rides again in this spotty sequel

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’!

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tomorrow’s free advance screening of F9: The Fast Saga! The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and more, along with Charlize Theron and John Cena! Justin Lin returns as director, having taken the helm for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ is ridiculous fun, just don’t overthink it

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Remember when the “Fast & Furious” series was about a rag-tag crew of street racers that played both sides of the law? Sometime during the fourth or fifth (sixth?) movie, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Co. became an elite team of super spies, each film as implausible and interchangeable as the last.
CarsEW.com

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel talks about ‘F9,’ the latest chapter in ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. It’s almost time to buckle up for the U.S. opening of “F9,” the ninth installment of the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise. At the Fast & Furious Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, star Vin Diesel talks to Natalie Morales about the film.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
CarsKDWN

Review! – F9 – Fast and the Furious 9

Speedy Gives us a spoiler free review of the newest chapter in the Fast and The Furious saga, F9 !!!!!. Make sure to give us a Like, Share or Comment! Also Tell your smart speaker to “Play Geek Culture Congress Podcast” anytime!
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘F9’ is the best ‘Fast & Furious’ of them all

I hadn’t seen a single Fast & Furious movie before I had the opportunity to see F9, so in the 72 hours before I saw the new one, I binge-watched all nine preceding movies in the franchise. Cars, family, and a growing disrespect for the laws of physics are all I know now. As the leading expert on the Fast & Furious franchise, allow me to unearth the lede: F9 is the best of them all.
Moviesinews.co.uk

F9: The Fast Saga, review: a fast, predictable ride with some of the worst acting ever committed to screen

Early on in F9, petrolhead couple Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) discuss whether they should leave the safe, off-the-grid life they have built to track down the cyber terrorist Cypher (Charlize Theron, with a bowl haircut), who killed the mother of Dom’s son. Dom is erring on the side of staying home with his kid (who likes cars, phew). “It’s not who we are,” grimaces Letty, as she speeds off on a Harley Davidson.
Moviestmj4.com

Ryan Jay Reviews "F9: The Fast Saga" and More!

Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Whether you're looking for an action-filled sequel, or a modern horror film, Ryan has you covered. Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.
MoviesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

‘False Positive’ And ‘F9 The Fast Saga’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies, one coming out in theaters and the other straight to streaming. Ilana Glazer and Pierce Brosnan star in this horror thriller about a couple who is trying to get pregnant but get a little more than they bargained for. Pierce Brosnan plays a fertility doctor that might have some nefarious motives for helping the couple conceive.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Houston

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.