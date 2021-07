Wales will face Denmark in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after finishing as runners-up in Group A. Even before their defeat against Italy on Sunday, Wales had qualified for the Round of 16. The Dragons picked up four points from their first two games to progress to the knockout stage before their final game in Group A. Even though they were beaten by Italy, Rob Page will be pleased with the resolve his side showed. They had to play the final half an hour a man down after the sending off of Ethan Ampadu, but still only conceded a single goal.