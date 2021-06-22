Cancel
Politics

Duterte on possible ICC killings probe: 'You must be crazy'

By JIM GOMEZ
SFGate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he’s ready to face possible charges in any local court for the thousands of killings under his anti-drug crackdown but never before the International Criminal Court, which he has repeatedly ridiculed. The ICC's outgoing chief prosecutor said last week that a...

www.sfgate.com
Rodrigo Duterte
#Icc#Crimes Against Humanity#Mexico#Ap#Filipino
