Pomona Grange makes Jared Boxes for children

Did you know that the Centre County Commissioners declared June 2021 as Jared Box Month? It was a surprise to the members of the Centre County Pomona Grange #13’s YP of H Group. The Young Patrons of Husbandry of Pomona Grange planned their meetings many months ago and chose to do their community service project for the year making Jared Boxes. On Saturday, June 12, in a building on the Centre County Grange Park grounds the group held a small business meeting which included sampling deserts made by attendees. They finished the meeting putting together 76 Jared Boxes that were filled for all ages of children that are sick and in the hospital. Representatives of Penns Valley Grange #158, Walker Grange #2007, Progress Grange #96 filled the boxes with donations from the Centre County Pomona Grange #13, several of the county Subordinate Granges and Tri-vent insurance group. Those working ranged in age from 60 years old to age 2. It was a fun meeting and it just goes to show that great minds work alike.