Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes First Place at the Crankworx Innsbruck MTB Downhill

Janja Garnbret scooped gold in both Lead and Boulder at the latest World Cup events at Innsbruck whilst men’s golds go to Schubert (Lead) and Ogata (Boulder). Nearly a month after the second of the two Salt Lake City events all eyes turned to Innsbruck last week for another World Cup Boulder round as well as the first World Cup Lead competition of the season. With less than two months to go before the Tokyo numerous Olympians were on the starting line-ups keen, no doubt, to boost their ‘match fitness’ and check-out their current form. Sadly, covid restrictions complicated travel arrangements considerably for Team GB climbers and, much to the frustration of all concerned, none of the GB athletes attended Innsbruck.