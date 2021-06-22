Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes First Place at the Crankworx Innsbruck MTB Downhill

Austin Cindric loves Road America, even if the picturesque Wisconsin road course doesn’t love him back. Cindric experienced the highest of highs and then the lowest of lows in less than one lap Sunday afternoon. On lap 24, Cindric took the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series race only to suffer a mechanical issue a few corners later, which led to a spin into the grass with the No. 33 Team Penske Ford and a one-way trip to the garage.