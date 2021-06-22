Cancel
Winchester, VA

Lots 8A & 8B Reynolds Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 ACRES OF PRIVACY AND SECLUSION! NO HOA. HUNTING ALLOWED. BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME OR HOMES on these lovely wooded lots. Just 20 minutes from Winchester and Winchester Medical Center. Continuing north on Rt. 522 will take you to Cacapon State Park and Berkeley Springs. Two 5-acre lots being sold together. Lot 8A has a 3-bedroom septic perc and Lot 8B has a 4-bedroom perc. Right of way is off Reynolds Road. Tax ID numbers are 07 A 33I for Lot 8A and 07 A 33J for Lot 8B. The annual taxes are $341 per lot and the lots are assessed at $56,000 each (2020).

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
