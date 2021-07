Amazon hosts millions of different sellers on just one website, making it a hotspot for buyers looking to weigh their options. The one-stop online marketplace allows shoppers to compare reviews for similar products, which generates high competition among sellers who want to come out on top. That's why some brands go to surprising lengths to make sure they secure good reviews—including taking part in some questionable practices that Amazon is cracking down on. In fact, Amazon just banned three popular brands for apparently violating policies to increase positive reviews. Read on to find out which sellers you now can't find on the site.