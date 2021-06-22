Kohl’s Best Prime Day Rival Deals
If you think Prime Day deals are just an Amazon phenomenon, think again. Many retailers promote competing sales to enjoy their own piece of the ever-growing ecommerce pie. Kohl's is holding its Wow Deals event June 21-22, head to head with Prime Day. As always, bonus Kohl's Cash figures into the deals, with customers earning $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 they spend during the sale. Kohl's Card holders can get an additional 15% off their purchase. So if you're not a Prime member (or even if you are), get ready for a midsummer shopping spree.