Kohl’s Best Prime Day Rival Deals

By Scott Nyerges
Cheapism.com
Cheapism.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think Prime Day deals are just an Amazon phenomenon, think again. Many retailers promote competing sales to enjoy their own piece of the ever-growing ecommerce pie. Kohl’s is holding its Wow Deals event June 21-22, head to head with Prime Day. As always, bonus Kohl’s Cash figures into the deals, with customers earning $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 they spend during the sale. Kohl’s Card holders can get an additional 15% off their purchase. So if you're not a Prime member (or even if you are), get ready for a midsummer shopping spree.

blog.cheapism.com
Cheapism.com

Cheapism.com

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers. Called “a Consumer Reports for the cheap” by The New York Times, Cheapism provides readers money-saving advice and tips on how to live well for less.

 http://www.cheapism.com
