Where you can see fireworks, celebrate July Fourth 2021 in Northeast Georgia
Jun. 22—Fireworks, food trucks and festivities are coming back to Northeast Georgia this year for Independence Day weekend. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.www.tribuneledgernews.com