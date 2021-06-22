Who handled the heat in Police and Fire Games wing competition

The death of a three-year-old girl whose father fell off a piece of playground equipment and landed on her has been ruled a “freak accident”.Amberlie Pennington-Foley died following the incident at a park in Upper Hutt, a city near Wellington, New Zealand, on 27 August last year.She had been playing with her father Robert, who moved from the UK to New Zealand with his wife in 2011, on the playground at the park near their house.A coroner’s report issued this week said the pair had been playing on a piece of equipment known as the Supernova – a rotating plastic...