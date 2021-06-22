Cancel
Quirk plans to bring new dealership on Braintree's Quincy Avenue

tribuneledgernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINTREE — Auto dealer Dan Quirk is planning to bring a new auto dealership to Quincy Avenue. Frank Marinelli, a lawyer representing Quirk, appeared before the appeals board Monday night seeking a variance which would for wall signs at a new Buick/GMC dealership at 444 Quincy Ave. Marinelli said the new dealership would take over the space that had been occupied by Quirk's Subaru dealership, which is moving into new quarters on the adjacent site of the former Viking Club on Quincy Avenue.

