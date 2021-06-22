Cancel
Head of Pernod Ricard Asia: business is recovering

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - The head of the Asian division of French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on a company presentation that Pernod’s Asian unit was rebounding, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today I am proud to tell you that despite the pandemic and the many uncertainties we have to navigate through, our business is resilient, rebounding and continuing its transformation," said Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and CEO Philippe Guettat on a company YouTube presentation. (here)

In April, Pernod had said it expected 10% organic profit growth for its 2020/2021 financial year after strong demand in its key U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group beat third quarter sales forecasts.

