Flamin' Hot Cheetos are hip. Rightfully, so — they're delicious.But when Axios' Linh Ta heard about Hy-Vee's take on the iconic snack, she asked herself: Is nothing sacred anymore?Nope. That's okay, she's fine with indulging in Gen Z viral marketing.Linh's take: It's no more wild than a California Roll. And honestly, do you want it to be any more than that?There were no extra hints of spiciness, just saltiness. Which she liked.Try it: She got hers at the Hy-Vee in downtown Des Moines for $5.45, but it's likely at most stores.