‘It’s not fair that music chiefs earns millions while musicians can’t pay their rent’

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Labour MP Kevin Brennan, a member of the Select Committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, introducing a new bill to make streaming pay direct to musicians:. This is all about creating the right future structure for a secure career in music. I want young people to be able to aspire to make a reasonable living from original music. I want them to be able to make music that people will love and appreciate, and to get a fair share of the money people pay to listen to it.

