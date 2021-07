Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts have maintained that the widespread vaccination of children is essential to reaching herd immunity in the U.S. Although data shows that kids tend to have less severe reactions to covid-19, the vast majority of kids are still unvaccinated while the population of unvaccinated adults has shrunk, leaving minors even more vulnerable to contracting the virus. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for usage in anyone over the age of 12 back in early May, and Moderna is currently awaiting FDA approval for their vaccine to be available to the same age group.