France's democracy itself is now in crisis

By Anne-Elisabeth Moutet
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen were the two obvious losers of the first round of France’s regional elections, which took place at the weekend. Macron’s party barely made it above 10 per cent, while Le Pen’s fell far short of expectations. But the biggest losers are the French people....

News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

France abandons referendum to add climate concerns to Constitution

July 6 (UPI) -- The French government on Tuesday announced it would halt its efforts to alter the Constitution to recognize the fight against climate change. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the decision to ditch plans for a referendum to add environmental protection to the Constitution citing a disagreement between the lower and upper houses of Parliament.
Presidential ElectionCity Journal

The French Abstention

If abstention were a political party, it would have secured a crushing victory in the recent French regional elections. Sixty-six percent of the electorate declined to vote in the first round, and 65.7 percent in the second. What explains this high abstention rate? I have often heard people say of...
Environmentkfgo.com

Move to enshrine climate fight in French constitution fails -PM

PARIS (Reuters) -French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday an initiative to enshrine the fight against climate change in the constitution was at an end, after parliament’s upper house voted to block a constitutional referendum on the issue. The upper house voted on Monday against plans for a referendum,...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

French Senate blocks referendum on climate change

PARIS, July 5 – The French Senate has voted to block a referendum promised by President Emmanuel Macron on whether to enshrine the fight against climate change in the French constitution, it said in a statement on Monday. Macron had pledged to organize such a vote in response to criticism...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

The Guardian view on France’s regional polls: democracy a big loser

The morning after the final round of France’s regional elections, the two most likely contenders for the Élysée in next year’s presidential elections were left licking their wounds. Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN) had the worst night, failing to win any of five regions it had targeted – some of them with high hopes of victory. President Emmanuel Macron’s party, La République En Marche, also failed to win anywhere and remains a phantasmagorical presence in the country at large. For a grassroots movement set up five years ago to renew politics, polling at around 7% is not a good look. The big winner of the night was the centre-right Republican, Xavier Bertrand, whose presidential ambitions have been considerably boosted by an impressive victory in the northern region of Hauts-de-France. A Macron-Le Pen run off next spring is not the foregone conclusion it once seemed.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Sweden's Parliament Reinstates Ousted Lofven As PM

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, only weeks after he was ousted in a historic vote of no confidence. Lofven's nomination was passed with a vote of 116 for, 173 against and 60 abstaining. Under the Swedish system a prime...
Immigrationspectrumnews1.com

Hungary activists vow to resist LGBT law, symbol of EU rift

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Activists in Hungary erected a 10-meter-high (30-foot-high) rainbow-colored heart opposite the country's neo-Gothic parliament on Thursday, vowing to wage a civil disobedience campaign against a new law that they say discriminates against LGBT people and that has raised questions about what values the European Union stands for.
WorldForeign Policy

France Bids Adieu to Military Mission in West Africa

After nearly a decade battling terrorists in West Africa, France is now winding down its largest overseas military mission—and potentially unwinding decades of deep involvement in former colonies like Mali, Chad, and Burkina Faso. French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to wrap up “Operation Barkhane” reflects both disappointing results from the...
EuropeInternational Business Times

Austria's Former Far-right Leader On Trial For Corruption

Austria's former vice-chancellor and longtime leader of the far-right Freedom Party went on trial for alleged corruption on Tuesday, in a case linked to a scandal that brought down the government. Heinz-Christian Strache, one of Europe's most high-profile far-right leaders, was forced to resign as vice-chancellor in 2019 after a...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi holds video conference with French, German leaders

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid strained ties with European Union (EU). According to Global Times, the leaders of France and Germany expressed their support behind an EU-China investment agreement,...
ElectionsThe Guardian

As we lose respect for our politicians, democracy itself is taking a hit

A senior politician plunges Icarus-like out of the sky – a reminder that few careers carry such high risk. Why would anyone do it?. On the first rung of that political ladder, Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater faces the electors of Batley and Spen on Thursday. No one knows the hazards better than she does, standing for the West Yorkshire seat where her sister Jo Cox was brutally murdered. This campaign has turned unexpectedly vicious and abusive. And on top of that we’ve seen the explosive entry of George Galloway, now leading his renamed Workers Party of Britain, divisively targeting the “Muslim” vote.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big risk in Biden's democracy gamble

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multi-racial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
BusinessTelegraph

To stand a chance of wooing back young socialists, the Government must scrap the triple lock immediately

Between February and March this year, Forefront Market Research conducted polling for the Institute of Economic Affairs which revealed 67 per cent of young people want to live in a socialist economic system. Had we surveyed those 16-34 year olds this week, following the news that the state pension could go up by 8 per cent next April, that figure would probably have been higher.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Luxembourg PM leaves hospital after treatment for COVID

PARIS (Reuters) – Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has left hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19, the Luxembourg government said on Thursday. The government added Bettel would resume official duties from July 9. Bettel, 48, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after a two-day European Union summit in Brussels at the...

