Oregon girl, 11, dies after tide sweeps her away at Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon girl died last week after the tide swept her away during a visit to Cannon Beach, authorities said.

According to KATU and the Cannon Beach Gazette, Portland fifth-grader Lily Markwell, 11, was swept into the Pacific Ocean north of Haystack Rock about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cannon Beach rescue swimmer and a jet ski brought the girl to shore after a search involving the Cannon Beach Fire District, Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, officials said in a news release. She was flown to a nearby hospital, where she died Friday, the Gazette reported.

“Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone the Pacific Ocean currents are unpredictable, and rip currents can take a person out in a matter of seconds,” the news release said. “Although ambient air and ocean water temperatures are becoming warmer, the water is still cold and can rapidly decrease a swimmer’s ability. If you see a distressed person in the water, call 911 immediately.”

Markwell, who attended ACCESS Academy Alternative Program, is survived by her parents and seven siblings, according to an online obituary.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign for Markwell’s family had raised more than $23,000. Learn more here.

©2021 Cox Media Group