Pie faces and party pics: NonDoc’s summer fundraising kickoff revisited

On Thursday, May 20, the Constellation Fund hosted its first-ever benefit, Bright Night, which streamed live from the mainstage at First Avenue. Constellation was founded in 2018 to bring a more evidence-driven approach to poverty alleviation to local philanthropy, harnessing the power of analytics alongside on-the-ground community insights to find, fund, and empower the nonprofits shown by evidence to be creating the biggest impacts in the fight against poverty. The organization’s modern, innovative approach has resonated, quickly attracting the support of a diverse group of business and community leaders and allowing the organization to double its fundraising total in each of its first years of operations. Constellation’s metric-backed work also allows it to measure the impact of that generosity: on average, the nonprofits that Constellation supports are projected to turn every dollar that they receive into over five times worth of long-term health and wealth improvements for individuals and families experiencing poverty in the Twin Cities. And since Constellation’s Board of Directors pays for the organization’s operating costs, 100% of its own donations are invested into these nonprofit partners.