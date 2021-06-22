Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Best Xbox Controller Phone Mount Clips for Project xCloud: 8bitdo, Oivo, PowerA, and more!

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile gaming has gained a crazy amount of popularity over the past few years. With famous titles like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact being available on smartphones, a lot more people have started to play games on their mobile phones. You no longer need the best smartphone to play mobile games as even cheap Android phones nowadays come with capable specifications.

www.xda-developers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcloud#Powera#Mobile Phone#Xbox Controller#Pubg Mobile#Genshin Impact#Xcloud#Moga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best unlocked Android phones in 2021

If you need a new phone, consider one of the best unlocked Android phones, rather than buying your handset through a wireless carrier. When you buy a phone unlocked, you can pick a device without having to commit to a specific carrier and wireless plan. And many of the best Android phones are available unlocked, given you ample choice.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

How To Update Your Xbox Wireless Controller Using Your PC

Unlike Sony’s DualSense controller for the PS5, you have the ability to update your Xbox wireless controller using your Windows 10 PC, and how to do it isn’t really a challenging process. Though, it may seem that way if you’re not entirely sure how to go about it. Luckily, we...
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Do you need an Xbox to use xCloud game streaming?

Microsoft has been making some serious waves with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. One of the biggest draws for Game Pass Ultimate is the ever-evolving xCloud game streaming service that Microsoft is developing. xCloud lets users play a growing library of Xbox games from Android devices through cloud...
Video GamesPosted by
Popular Science

The Best Xbox Series X games

Microsoft spent more than a year teasing out the tech and specs associated with its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Now that the machines have been on shelves for a while, the games have finally had a chance to catch up to all that hardware fire power these next-gen consoles offer. But, only some games can take full advantage of all that power. These games offer the best sound, graphics, and gameplay features to show off what that new console can really handle.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

PayDay 2 Controls: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

PayDay 2 might be several years old by now, but it’s still a hot game among first-person shooter fans. No surprises there: After all, what other game lets you crew up with friends for dangerous heists? Of course, not everyone you rope into a life of crime will know how the game works. Fortunately, we’ve got a list of all PayDay 2 controls for every modern platform, including PC, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Design Lab returns for custom controllers

Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that Microsoft has today announced the return of its unique Xbox Design Lab, designed to allow you to customize your Xbox controllers in a variety of different colours and styles. Using the Xbox Design Lab, a customization program offers different ways to create your own personalized custom Xbox controller using different colour body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons. “With Xbox Design Lab, you can customize a controller to match your creative style, tell a story, or celebrate a special moment. From there, you can further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message. We’ll then hand-make your controller and ship it to your doorstep with free shipping.”
Video GamesTechSpot

You can already play some xCloud games in Xbox Series X-grade hardware

Recap: When Microsoft announced the expansion of Xbox Game Pass to TVs, they also said that their data centers were being upgraded to deliver Xbox Series X-level of quality to those playing through xCloud. Two weeks later, the first reports about Microsoft delivering what it has promised have started to appear.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox recommends 2 new controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone

Microsoft's official Designed for Xbox line now includes two iOS-compatible collapsible controllers, launching along with Xbox Cloud Gaming's official arrival on iOS. Microsoft announced the new additions to its range of officially sanctioned third-party Xbox peripherals in a post on Xbox Wire. The first two Designed for Xbox iOS controller devices are the Backbone One for Xbox and the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iOS, both of which retail for $99 and come with a complimentary three-month trial membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you'll need to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on your platform of choice (it's also available on PC via browser and Android via app).
Cell PhonesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Gaming Controllers for Your Phone and Tablet

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Using your phone’s touchscreen for your favorite mobile games can quickly become pretty cramped. The on-screen buttons, if...
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite

With two mappable back buttons, PowerA Nano enhanced wireless controller gives you a competitive advantage. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The Nano measures 5.63 x 4.72 x 2.76 inches and weighs 7.05 ounces. As shown in the images, with the compact ergonomic shell in matte finish, the wireless game controller delivers a comfortable and firm grip. Meanwhile, the compact form factor allows it for gaming at home and on-the-go.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is now available for all iOS and Windows 10 users – Xbox Series X server upgrade goes live

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is now available for all iOS and Windows 10 users, after a few months of invite-only access. Any subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now able to start streaming Game Pass games to iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PCs via a web browser, and the experience should be better than ever, as Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X upgrade to their servers has gone live.
Video Gamesvmware.com

Re: Win10 Guest vs Xbox One Controller (wired)

Win10 Guest vs Xbox One Controller (wired) I'm running VMWare Player 15.0.2 on Ubuntu 18.04 host. My Win10 guest is generally running great, with VMWare Tools properly installed. In the settings for the guest I've set USB compatibility to 2.0 although I've also tried 1.1 and 3.0 (with reboots). My...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Chromebook Is Getting A New Controllers Feature For Gamers Via Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X gamers, and others, will be getting a big gaming controllers-based boost on the Chromebook platform in the near future. That’s based on recently discovered changes in the Chromium Gerrit code repository, adding in a much-needed new feature. Summarily, Chromebook users will soon be able to link...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Apple phones, tablets, and PCs

Microsoft has made Xbox Cloud Gaming available on PCs, Apple phones, and tablets via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The news of open beta came after several months of limited beta testing of the Xbox cloud gaming platform. The service has been rolled out to 22 countries where the gamers will be able to play more than 100 high-quality console games directly using their browsers.
Video Gamesxda-developers

These are the Best Game Controllers for Android: Razer, SteelSeries, 8Bitdo, and more!

Android has, over many years, become a platform where you can now play games that are not just Candy Crush re-skins. This means FPS and fast-paced titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Fortnite are all playable on your smartphone, and emulation also allows users to play older games from older consoles as well. In all of these scenarios, while you can use touch buttons and gestures to play these games, it’s not really ideal. If you’re really into gaming on your Android smartphone, you obviously need a good smartphone. But it also makes sense to get a controller for your phone, relieving your fingers from hot touchscreens and accidental swipes. If you’re thinking about that, here are some of the best controllers you can grab for your Android smartphone right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy