Top 5 Slopestyle Runs – Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Crankworx is set to return to Canada this year after all! | Crankworx photo. Just a few weeks ago, we were pretty bummed to hear that Crankworx Whistler was canceled, but fear not fans of mountain biking! Crankworx has just announced the addition of a third stop to the 2021 World Tour, taking place across B.C. this September. Similar to last year’s Summer Series, this traveling circus of freeride mountain biking and racing will tour Western Canada over the course of 12 days. Nine competitions will challenge a field of international riders, including stops at Silver Star, Kicking Horse, Golden, and Sun Peaks Resort. To finish off the competition, slopestyle riders will be focused on the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, with the Triple Crown of Slopestyle up for grabs again. With Emil Johansson already taking the win this past week in Innsbruck, the fight for the biggest prize in freestyle MTB will be a tough one.