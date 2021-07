Many loaded trucks and SUVs now sell for more than their original MSRP. With a bad mixture between the global chip shortage, the pandemic, and (to a certain extent) Brexit, it’s not really surprising that used car prices in the United States (and all around the world) are skyrocketing. According to different sources, during the last 12 to 18 months, the second-hand car prices in the country have jumped between 15 and 40 percent, leading to unusual scenarios where a used car can cost more than when it was sold new by the dealer. Yes, you read that right.