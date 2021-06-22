Texas congressmen to Biden and Harris: Y’all come visit and learn about the border
Seven years ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden was dispatched by President Barack Obama to Central America to try and stem the humanitarian crisis at our southern border. Nearly 480,000 migrants crossed the border in fiscal year 2014, including more than 68,500 unaccompanied children. In fiscal year 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered nearly 970,000 migrants at our southern border, including 80,000 unaccompanied children.www.dallasnews.com