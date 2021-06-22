Cancel
Motorsports

Whincup drops young talent hint

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe powerhouse squad is on the lookout for a new star pilot as seven-time Supercars champion Whincup prepares to step out of the driver's seat and into the team boss role. The overwhelming favourite to replace Whincup is rookie Broc Feeney, who is already closely aligned to T8 through its Super2 programme.

www.motorsport.com
Andre Heimgartner
#Super2#Supercars#Tasman Motorsport#Red Bull Ampol Racing
