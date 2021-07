I am a girl who was born and raised in a male-dominated society. When I was introduced to democracy, human rights and the concept of freedom, it changed my life. I am an Afghan woman who was born and raised in a male-dominated society and where education for girls is not acceptable. On May 24, I graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in government and justice and peace studies with honors. I dedicated my degree to my only sister, Adela, who was not allowed to go to school because of patriotic values. For me, this symbolizes the struggles of Afghan women as they strive for basic human rights and education in the 21st century.