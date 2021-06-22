1813 Liesfeld Pky, Henrico, VA 23060

Never set foot on Three Chopt Ave while living in sought after Duntreath! A private driveway off of Park Ave and Stafford Place, welcome you to this five bedroom two bath home. With wooded views and a one car garage this stately Cape Cod home is privately situated on a park like lot with mature landscaping and a rear fenced yard. The two bedrooms on the first floor are connected offering the perfect home office, sitting room, nursery or make it your walk in closet. The kitchen, dining and living room flow nicely and the large sun room offers direct entry to the garage. The wide staircase leads you to the second floor where the additional three bedrooms and full bath are located. The storage in this home does not disappoint! Enjoy pomegranates from your very own tree in the late summer/early fall. The roof is one year old, the gas hot water heater, gas furnace, stove and dishwasher are all less than five years old and the air conditioner was replaced in the last seven years.