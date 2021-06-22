1813 Liesfeld Pky, Henrico, VA 23060
Stunning customized Norwood Plan in West Broad Village. Enjoy maintenance free living, tons of Amenities, Restaurants, Shops & Grocery in walking distance. This gorgeous home has endless upgrades with model like appeal. It features 3 Bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 Baths, 2-car garage & 2,892 sqft. 1st level, spacious Foyer/Flex Room, Luxury Vinyl floor & garage access. Garage floor finished w/ Granite Epoxy & lifetime warranty. 2nd level, beautiful Hardwood throughout & cascading staircase. Formal Dining & Living Rooms at the front, with a Grand Kitchen over looking the Family Room to the back. Kitchen features Bosch SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Oven, Granite tops, Bar top island seating, desk area open to the balcony. Home is outfitted w/ Hunter Douglass custom blinds/curtains & remote ceiling fans, FR offers Klipsch ceiling surround speakers, wired w/ HD package, & wall mount w/ flat screen TV, ALL Convey! 3rd level, carpet throughout. Large Master Ensuite, tray ceiling, walk-in closet & breathtaking Spa like Bath with tile shower w/seating, seamless glass, jetted tub, & separate vanities. 2 additional bedrooms, laundry RM w/ 3yr W/D conveys. This amazing home won't last long!richmond.com