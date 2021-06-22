Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

1813 Liesfeld Pky, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning customized Norwood Plan in West Broad Village. Enjoy maintenance free living, tons of Amenities, Restaurants, Shops & Grocery in walking distance. This gorgeous home has endless upgrades with model like appeal. It features 3 Bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 Baths, 2-car garage & 2,892 sqft. 1st level, spacious Foyer/Flex Room, Luxury Vinyl floor & garage access. Garage floor finished w/ Granite Epoxy & lifetime warranty. 2nd level, beautiful Hardwood throughout & cascading staircase. Formal Dining & Living Rooms at the front, with a Grand Kitchen over looking the Family Room to the back. Kitchen features Bosch SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Oven, Granite tops, Bar top island seating, desk area open to the balcony. Home is outfitted w/ Hunter Douglass custom blinds/curtains & remote ceiling fans, FR offers Klipsch ceiling surround speakers, wired w/ HD package, & wall mount w/ flat screen TV, ALL Convey! 3rd level, carpet throughout. Large Master Ensuite, tray ceiling, walk-in closet & breathtaking Spa like Bath with tile shower w/seating, seamless glass, jetted tub, & separate vanities. 2 additional bedrooms, laundry RM w/ 3yr W/D conveys. This amazing home won't last long!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Tile#Foyer#Walk In Closet#Bedrooms#Hardwood Throughout#Grand Kitchen#Bosch Ss Appliances#Gas Cooktop#Klipsch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Wyndham, VARichmond.com

5820 Bradington Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Very unique floor plan in Wyndham. Located close to the golf course. Pool is included in monthly fee. Quiet cul-de-sac. soft close Kitchen cabinets are new. Most light fixtures have been replaced. New hardwood floor on first level. New roof. Architecturally pleasing floorplan. Walking trails throughout neighborhood. 2nd largest bedroom also has an additional room which could be game or play room. Although not verified, we believe the square footage is 140 sq ft more due to the bonus room over the garage. The previous owners quoted a higher sq footage than what the county has posted. Lots of neighborhood functions throughout the year. Showings begin Friday at 9 am. All offers will be considered & answered by Monday July 12th at 10pm.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9065 Haversack Ln, Hanover, VA 23116

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained home in The Bluffs at Bell Creek. With FRESH PAINT throughout, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (2020), NEWER 2nd/3rd FLOOR HVAC (2019) & NEWER TANKLESS RINNAI WATER HEATER(2019), this home is move-in ready! As you enter the 2-STORY FOYER, you're greeted w/ dining room & living room, all adorned w/ MOLDINGS & WOOD FLOORS. The OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM offers plenty of space for relaxing or entertaining & opens to the eat-in kitchen. The EN-SUITE PRIMARY BEDROOM includes DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSETS, both w/ CUSTOM CLOSET ORGANIZERS. Three additional, spacious bedrooms & a full bath w/ double vanity round out the 2nd floor. The FINISHED 3rd FLOOR features another FULL BATH & is the perfect rec space or guest suite. ADDITIONAL STORAGE can be found in the garage, along w/ workspace & a pedestrian door. Enjoy your morning coffee on the NEWLY SEALED DECK (2020), overlooking your PICTURESQUE, FENCED BACKYARD. With FRONT & REAR IRRIGATION, maintaining your landscaped yard will be a breeze! Community amenities include a POOL, CLUBHOUSE, PLAYGROUND & MORE. All this located in Hanover County’s AWARD-WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT & w/in WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPS!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3317 New Heritage Loop, Henrico, VA 23231

Welcome home to this almost new, maintenance free home only minutes from the Richmond International Airport. As you pull into the concrete drive leading to the garage, take a moment to admire the beautiful curb appeal this home has to offer along with the inviting front porch. Walking in, you will notice the LVP flooring that flows from the front door and throughout the kitchen and living room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, upgraded shaker cabinets, an island, and an abundance of counter space and storage. Walking outside, you might imagine entertaining with cookouts on the concrete patio and star gazing in the rear yard fully encompassed by the privacy fencing. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. The primary bedroom has a great en-suite bathroom with upgrades such as stacked subway tile in the shower, adult height vanity with double sinks, and a spacious walk in closet. Come see all this home has to offer, an end unit built in 2020, and fall in love.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

8965 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Don’t miss out on this Bellefonte Beauty! Spacious Dutch colonial w/ slate roof nestled in the sought-after Sleepy Hollow area within walking distance of Collegiate school! This charming home has a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors throughout! The first floor features beautiful formal living and dining rooms as well as large family room with gas fireplace, beamed ceiling and custom built-ins. The sunny Florida room has an airy vailed ceiling with ceiling fan and tons of windows and doors to access the back deck – perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is the heart of the home with a bright breakfast nook as well as stainless appliances and gas cooking. Upstairs, the Primary bedroom has a private bathroom with glass door shower and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms have great closet space. The finished, walk out basement includes a huge office with built in desk unit – great flex space for a playroom, rec room, etc. Other features include a whole house generator (connected to gas line), attached 2 car garage and irrigation system. The paved driveway provides lots of parking. You will love the mature trees/landscaping in this established and friendly neighborhood!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

1310 Walton Creek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23114

First Time to Market! This immaculately maintained one-owner home is within 5 minutes to the lake! New Paint and Hardwood floors throughout - Eat-In Kitchen with sunny Breakfast Nook. Large Family Rm with Gas Fireplace & Crown Moulding. Formal Dining and Living Rooms. Spacious Primary Ensuite with a side nook perfect for a desk or treadmill. Three secondary bedrooms or two + a huge Flex/Bonus space! You'll never run out of storage with the size of this walk-up attic! The 6 zone, fully irrigated cul-de-sac lot keeps traffic to a minimum. New roof in 2018 - New H20 heater in 2017 with a 12 yr warranty. Oversized 2-Car Garage with utility sink. Walton Lake residents enjoy access to the lake, clubhouse, sports complex with a basketball court, soccer field, tennis courts, volleyball, pickleball, a playground, and the pool! (And kayak stations/racks coming soon!)
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

10531 Hamilton Rd, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 10531 Hamilton Rd! This lovely home features over 1900 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, formal dining, NO HOA located on a dead end st. close to 295. Upon entering the home you are greeted with hardwood floors leading into a formal dining room featuring chair rail molding making it perfect for hosting holiday and family dinners. The front living room can be used as a home office, media room or playroom allowing plenty of privacy. The spacious family room features hardwood floors, a wood burning brick fireplace and french doors to the back yard. Upon entering the kitchen you will notice tile floor, big picture window, pantry, stove with hood vent, dishwasher and separate microwave with tons of counterspace for preparing meals and plenty of cabinets for storage. Rounding out the first floor off of the kitchen is the laundry/mudroom with tile floors. Upstairs you find a very spacious primary bedroom with WIC, CF and private bath. There are 3 other generous sized bedrooms with CF, great closet space along with a full hall bath completing the upstairs. Outside in the backyard you will find a patio perfect for entertaining, beautiful flowers and room to relax and play!
Petersburg, VARichmond.com

1706 Fairfax St, Petersburg, VA 23805

DON'T RENT, OWN! Wave goodbye to your landlord and head over to this renovated Tudor-style cottage that's perfect for the first-time buyer or empty nester. It's ALL-BRICK and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room with fireplace, modern Kitchen that opens to the Family Room and an attached garage. There's a whole lot of NEW going on here! NEWLY painted interior, NEW LVP flooring, NEW kitchen butcher-block countertops, NEW bathroom fixtures, NEW light fixtures, NEW exterior doors, NEW roof, and NEW deck. Gutter guard system helps keep this house is very low-maintenance. Gas heat, central A/C, and energy-efficient vinyl replacement windows. Peaceful and private backyard. No neighbors behind you - just woods. Seller is providing a 1-year First American Home Warranty for the purchaser. No known defects, but fireplaces, chimney and flues will be sold AS-IS.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5911 Old Richmond Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Here it is! The perfect opportunity to buy an adorable cape cod with an incredible 2.5 car attached garage in the neighborhood of Westwood Home Sites. You could run a 23226 home search for years and never see a heated/cooled 700 square foot garage within this premiere zip code. This beautiful home is within seconds to Westwood Country Club with a state of the art tennis facility and brand new pool area. The home has 2 generously sized bedrooms, a separate office space, 2 full baths, separate laundry/mudroom and a bonus flex room on the back of the home. This bright and airy flex room could be used as a morning room, second office, playroom or den just off the kitchen. Surprisingly, with the addition and 700 square foot garage off the back, the backyard is still an amazing space with plenty of room for entertaining. There is a nice patio, storage shed, newly installed privacy fence and beautiful front landscaping. The home also includes a brand new heat pump unit with an oil backup furnace for the extremely cold winter nights. City convenience with Henrico County schools and taxes. Schedule your appointment today!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

924 Wheelwood Way, Henrico, VA 23223

Welcome home to this fabulous corner lot, meticulously maintained home in the heart of Eastern Henrico! Nothing left to do but move in to this 3bed, 2.5 bath. Beautiful laminated floors run the entire first level until the tiled floor in the kitchen. Updated eat-in kitchen featuring brand new sink, new granite countertops, and newly painted cabinets! The grand foyer flows beautifully to the living room which leads to the huge dining room off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with new recessed lighting installed throughout the upstairs hallway, new carpet on steps and hallway and fully renovated bathrooms that includes new tub, and floors. This home is absolutely move-in ready! Noteworthy features: Brand new roof (2020), paved driveway(2020) , and fresh paint.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7200 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico, VA 23226

Never set foot on Three Chopt Ave while living in sought after Duntreath! A private driveway off of Park Ave and Stafford Place, welcome you to this five bedroom two bath home. With wooded views and a one car garage this stately Cape Cod home is privately situated on a park like lot with mature landscaping and a rear fenced yard. The two bedrooms on the first floor are connected offering the perfect home office, sitting room, nursery or make it your walk in closet. The kitchen, dining and living room flow nicely and the large sun room offers direct entry to the garage. The wide staircase leads you to the second floor where the additional three bedrooms and full bath are located. The storage in this home does not disappoint! Enjoy pomegranates from your very own tree in the late summer/early fall. The roof is one year old, the gas hot water heater, gas furnace, stove and dishwasher are all less than five years old and the air conditioner was replaced in the last seven years.
Chester, VARichmond.com

11518 Chester Station Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Super cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath rancher in Chester Station full of charm and ready for you. Upon entry is the family room with wall to wall carpet, brick wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan & picture window. The spacious eat-in kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, ceiling fan & deck access. Down the hall is the primary bedroom with wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan, sliding door closet & private bath with single vanity & walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan & single door closet. Bedroom 3 has wall to wall carpet, ceiling fan, single door closet & built-in shelving. Completing the interior is the utility closet & additional full bath with single granite vanity, tub/shower combo & linen closet. This adorable home also features new fixtures & ceiling fans throughout, newer roof, newer HVAC, fenced in back yard, rear deck with screened in area with ceiling fan, workshop area in the basement under deck & so much more. Home is conveniently located to shopping and highways. This home is move in ready & won't last long!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3009 Q St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Great Investment Property in Churchill Area 10. This home features 2 BR / 1 Bath. Please submit your highest and best offer. If fortunate enough to receive multiple offers. The offers will be reviewed on Sunday 5pm.July 11, 2021. Please reflect this on your purchase agreement for your expiration date. Home will not qualify for FHA/VHDA. ALL CASH OFFERS must submit proof of Funds NO Exceptions Property sold AS-IS WHERE IS inspections are for informational purpose only. Seller will not make any repairs.
Short Pump, VARichmond.com

2317 Wheatlands Dr, Goochland, VA 23103

A rare gem with 2 acres located just minutes outside of Short Pump, this classic colonial has been meticulously maintained by the original owners. This property is like nothing else you've seen! HUGE lot (perfect for adding a pool), tennis court or basketball paved area, large deck/gazebo, detached shed, HUGE detached garage. Garage is a treasure with heating and cooling, 2 bays (1 built for a car lift), 2nd floor office, and plumbing for a bathroom. The home has a great floorplan with an oversized bonus/flex room. Convenient utility room offers a ton of great storage. Spacious kitchen offers pantry, eat-in area and access to the formal dining room. Formal living room and family room could easily be made into 1 large entertaining space with wood-burning fireplace. Very spacious and primary bedroom features new carpet, walk-in closet and private bath. 3 add'l bedrooms upstairs (all very good sized), full hall bathroom and laundry area complete the 2nd floor. 2-zoned HVAC (1 replaced: 2019), new windows: 2017, new roof: 2018, new detached garage (on separate elec meter): 2018, new well pump: 2020. You do not want to miss this private oasis!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

16425 Lambourne Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Stunning Perkinson-built Foursquare-inspired home on a beautifully landscaped lot in award-winning Hallsley. Downstairs in-law/au pair/owner's suite boasts its own entry, mudroom, laundry, living and bedroom w/ en suite. From the expansive front porch, enter into the enormous vestibule, with study and dining room to either side, both currently used as offices. Beautiful extensive molding throughout the first floor. Over-sized family room, open to the chef's kitchen w/ gas cooking, breakfast nook, island & butler's pantry, which offers beverage station & walk-in pantry. Pass through the expansive mudroom/drop zone w/ built-ins to access the 2-car attached garage. Upstairs, find a bright, open, owner's suite with luxury bath, and 3 more generous bedrooms: 1 with en suite, 2 sharing a jack-and-jill bath. Additional laundry on this floor. Third floor is currently used as attic space, but is ready-to-finish for 400+ additional sf! Outside, the screened-in porch with ceiling fan is sure to be a favorite place to enjoy the lovely backyard, complete with aggregate patio for entertaining, swings for the kids and a white picket fence!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

3361 Summerbrooke Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23235

Welcome to this impressively renovated rancher in the heart of Chesterfield. As you walk through the front door, pause a moment to take in the beauty of the vaulted ceiling with sky lights, and brand new LVP flooring expanding throughout the open living room into the dining area and kitchen. Take a seat at the large island, a focal point in the kitchen, with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and a walk in pantry. Step outside through the new sliding glass doors and admire the oversized deck perfect for your own outdoor oasis, overlooking the vast backyard. Back inside, follow the continuing LVP floors down the hallway where you will find the laundry closet, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including the primary suite. The spacious primary bedroom retreat offers a fully renovated en-suite bathroom, and ample storage in the walk-in closet. With updated electrical, brand new paint and flooring, and the home being serviced by a newer whole home generator, the upgrades in this home are endless. Come by and see this one today!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

2911 W Brigstock Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Fabulous all-brick Georgian on Lake Patrick Henry with wonderful views and lots of privacy! There is also a charming one-bedroom apartment attached to the house (with separate entrance) that includes a living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and full bath which is perfect for multi-generational families or guests! The HUGE kitchen has been recently completely remodeled with all of the latest bells & whistles! An enormous breakfast room off the kitchen with a "picture window" view of the lake is simply delightful! The large family room with fireplace and built-in bookcases are complemented by a spacious office with hardwood flooring, crown molding, an exposed brick wall, and separate entrance. Gracious formal rooms make this GEM perfect for entertaining large gatherings. The four upstairs bedrooms are some of the largest you will ever see! A full walk-out basement with living area boasts a fireplace and wet bar with granite counter tops. There is also a fabulous billiard room, a full gym complete with shower and sauna, and wonderful laundry room. The rear terrace includes an outdoor kitchen overlooking the lake! A very special property and opportunity indeed!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

14894 Scotchtown Rd, Hanover, VA 23192

This beautiful 2 story colonial sits on a private 2.5 acre lot which has been professionally landscaped by the current owner. This home is in perfect condition and has had many upgrades in the past few years. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite tops. Family room is just off the kitchen has a wood burning brick fireplace. Formal living with wood floors is currently being used as a home office. Large dining room has wood floors. First floor bedroom with new carpet. Primary bedroom has new carpet, 2 large closets and private bath. 2 additional bedrooms both with 2 large closets. Hall bath with linen closet. The spacious rear deck is perfect for entertaining.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

4320 Sharonridge Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23236

GORGEOUS, MOVE-IN READY, 2-STORY TRANSITIONAL ON .5 ACRE CORNER LOT IN MAYFAIR ESTATES!! Welcoming Front Country Porch Opens to 2-Story, Light Filled Foyer & Adjacent Formal Dining Room w/ Crown & Chair Rail Molding. Arched Doorways Along Stunning Open Eat-In Kitchen Boasting White Cabinetry, Granite Counters & Large Granite Island, SS Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Double Facing Gas FP and Morning Room Eat-In Area. Cozy Sunken Family Room Includes Double Facing Gas FP, Recessed Lighting and Great Screened-In Porch & Deck Off the Back. Garage has Been Converted into Awesome Additional Living Space with its Own Side Entry. Laundry/Mud Room w/ Side Entry & Plenty of Storage Space. Upstairs Primary Bedroom Includes Vaulted Ceiling, Huge Sitting Area, Dual Closets & Tiled Ensuite Bath w/ Dual Vanity, WI Shower, Jetted Tub & Water Closet. Three More Ample Sized Bedrooms & Full Hallway Bath Complete the Well Appointed Second Floor. Beautiful .5 Acre Corner Lot w/ Mature Trees, Lovely Landscaping & Privacy Fenced Rear Yard! Conveniently Located to Highways, Great Shopping and Centrally Located w/ a Secluded Feel.
Colonial Heights, VARichmond.com

607 Whitestone Ct, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

HELLO beautiful rancher located in COLONIAL HEIGHTS. Large kitchen with custom raised panel wood cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, microwave hood, chair rail molding, gorgeous family room has crown molding, vented gas fireplace. Double patio doors leading to two tiered deck. Large bathrooms, that have custom cabinets. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and cable ready. Exterior has vinyl siding, tilt windows, gutters, downspouts, 12x12 and 16x8 decks, 6 zone irrigation system, 2 rear sheds and a beautiful pond.
Dinwiddie County, VARichmond.com

4003 West Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome to 4003 West Drive - this charming craftsman style ranch home is only 4 years old and offers 1,122 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Floor plan offers large living area with laminate wood flooring, eat -in kitchen with laminate countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large primary bedroom is located on the back of the home and has it's own full bath. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size and share the full bath located off the hallway. Pull down attic provides great storage area. Exterior offers vinyl siding, front porch, vinyl windows, double-width driveway, rear deck and patio and a large back yard area - FREE standing chain link fencing WILL NOT convey. Great location - close to shopping, dining and major interstates. Priced to Sell - this home won't last long! Sellers to review any & all offers Sunday (7/11) starting at 7:00 pm. Sellers are in need of at least a 1 month rent-back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy