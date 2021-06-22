Cancel
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead of Powell's Testimony to Congress

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The dollar stabilized in early European trade Tuesday, after handing back some of the previous week’s gains during the previous session, with traders awaiting testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the wake of the central bank’s hawkish turn. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...

www.investing.com
Businesskitco.com

Fed officials say important they be 'well positioned' to act, minutes show

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they needed to be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting.
BusinessTelegraph

Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500 edges higher, holds gains after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday and held its gains after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its last meeting, which showed officials divided on economic signals. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, Fed officials that...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed moves closer to tapering asset purchases: Here's what that means

The Federal Reserve is edging closer to unwinding some of the ultra-easy policy measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the U.S. economy afloat amid an unexpectedly large spike in inflation. During their June policy-setting meeting, policymakers at the U.S. central bank unanimously voted to...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Businesskitco.com

Fed's 'substantial' progress goal not yet met in June, minutes show

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though participants expected progress to continue, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting. "Various participants" at the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed Minutes Reveal Little for Markets

Minutes released Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting of its monetary policy committee offered little further guidance to markets as to when the central bank might begin raising interest rates or otherwise cutting support to the economy. Some participants expressed that while the coronavirus pandemic had largely been brought...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Slips Back Ahead of Key Fed Minutes Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday ahead of the release of the keenly-awaited minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, with traders looking for clues on the direction of the economy and interest rates. At 4:04 AM ET (0804 GMT), the dollar index , which...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; FOMC Minutes Dominate

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen edging higher at the open Wednesday, cautiously rebounding after the previous session’s losses ahead of the release of the keenly awaited minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 30 points, or 0.1%,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Can gold prices hold above $1,800 as focus shifts to Fed minutes? [Video]

Last month, the Federal Reserve dropped a bombshell on the markets by hinted at the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023. Attention has now shifted to the FOMC's June Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, due for release on Wednesday. Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by...
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for clues as to...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

* Dollar index rises to highest since April 6 * Dollar climbs to 15-month high vs yen * Aussie falls to December lows * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.602 , the highest since early April. It last traded up 0.2% at 92.572. The index in June posted its best monthly performance since November 2016, driven in part by the Federal Open Market Committee's unexpected hawkish shift at a meeting during the month. Fed forecasts released after the June FOMC meeting penciled in two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. Against the yen, the dollar hit a 15-month high of 111.640 yen, and was last up 0.4% at 111.560. Increased vaccinations that have led to more robust economic activity have helped the U.S. recovery from the pandemic, prompting expectations the Fed could start exiting its ultra-easy policy. That has provided a lift for the dollar. "The dollar got a justified boost in June based on physical activity taking place across the country because of inoculations," said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "The rest of the world simply is not looking that safe, that prepared to move forward," he added Traders are looking to Friday's U.S. payrolls report for confirmation of the market's bullish outlook. Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month. "We generally think the U.S. dollar should stay firm into Friday's U.S. employment reading," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities in a research note. "We wonder, however, how aggressive further gains could be from there unless the data validates expectations of a further near-term hawkish shift from the Fed." The greenback extended gains earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June. The dollar slipped a bit though after a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at just a moderate pace in June, while employment in the sector contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1843 after earlier dipping as low as $1.1837 for the first time since April 6. The euro recovered from its lows after data showed euro zone purchasing managers indexes were higher than expected. The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.5% to $0.7464, after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 21, as Australia's major centers of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin are all under lockdown. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (1943 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5720 92.3670 +0.23% 2.879% +92.6020 +92.2630 Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1855 -0.09% -3.06% +$1.1884 +$1.1837 Dollar/Yen 111.5600 111.1100 +0.41% +7.97% +111.6350 +111.0300 Euro/Yen 132.12 131.73 +0.30% +4.10% +132.4300 +131.5700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9249 +0.12% +4.67% +0.9271 +0.9236 Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3830 -0.55% +0.67% +$1.3834 +$1.3753 Dollar/Canadian 1.2444 1.2397 +0.36% -2.29% +1.2445 +1.2365 Aussie/Dollar $0.7464 $0.7500 -0.46% -2.96% +$0.7508 +$0.7461 Euro/Swiss 1.0969 1.0962 +0.06% +1.50% +1.0986 +1.0961 Euro/Sterling 0.8609 0.8570 +0.46% -3.67% +0.8615 +0.8565 NZ $0.6964 $0.6986 -0.29% -2.99% +$0.7009 +$0.6962 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.6195 +0.14% +0.52% +8.6375 +8.5870 Euro/Norway 10.2210 10.2010 +0.20% -2.34% +10.2452 +10.1974 Dollar/Sweden 8.5809 8.5522 +0.25% +4.69% +8.5869 +8.5471 Euro/Sweden 10.1636 10.1382 +0.25% +0.87% +10.1753 +10.1340 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Down Marginally As Dollar Ticks Higher

Gold prices are edging lower Wednesday morning with traders largely staying cautious as they look ahead to U.S. jobs data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. The dollar’s modest uptick is also weighing on gold prices. The dollar index has pared some gains after advancing to 92.16....
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. dollar edges up ahead of key economic data

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Monday as investors awaited the nation's monthly payrolls data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04 percent at 91.8864. In late New York trading, the euro decreased to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as investors await U.S. payrolls

* Focus on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls * Dollar has been on upward mode since Fed meeting this month * Euro-dollar 1-year implied volatility near lowest since March 2020 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher on Monday in generally thin trading, with many investors on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could determine the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report a gain of 690,000 jobs in June, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The dollar has been on an upside trajectory since the outcome of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting earlier this month, with a majority of Fed policymakers pencilling in at least two quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2023. "The potential for an upside surprise (in the U.S. jobs data) that pulls monetary tapering and tightening expectations forward is looming ever bigger for investors," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "A number significantly above the 700,000 mark could really get the dollar freight train running, and no one wants to be tied to the tracks if that happens," he added. Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank in London, said, however, that another weak U.S. employment report for June could fail to diminish talk of inflation risks in the world's largest economy as the market now understands that labor supply has been containing the jobs growth recovery. "This could mean that the U.S. dollar recovers swiftly on any post-payrolls sell-off, and that on a risk-reward basis it may not pay to be short U.S. dollars into the (data's) release," she added. Softer-than-expected inflation data last week did little to ease concerns about the Fed dialling down its monetary stimulus, as investors pared back bearish dollar bets. Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, said in a research note that there has been "fierce re-pricing" of the Fed's rate expectations, which has lifted the dollar across the board. He added that the euro and sterling, which saw a reduction in net long positions, have carried the brunt of the Fed's rate outlook. In afternoon trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 91.897. Investors are also looking at U.S. consumer confidence data on Tuesday as well as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index on Thursday for clues as to where interest rates are headed. The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1923, while euro-dollar implied volatility gauges with a one-year maturity were close to their lowest since March 2020. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.2% at 110.57. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.35% on the day to US$0.7565 , while the New Zealand dollar slid 0.4% to US$0.7042. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 0.9% at $34,388. It showed little reaction to Britain's financial regulator saying that Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity, and issuing a warning to consumers about the platform. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:27PM (1927 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8830 91.7670 +0.13% 2.114% +92.0170 +91.6990 Euro/Dollar $1.1924 $1.1937 -0.12% -2.42% +$1.1944 +$1.1903 Dollar/Yen 110.5750 110.7900 -0.19% +7.02% +110.9750 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 131.85 132.23 -0.29% +3.88% +132.3400 +131.7900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9196 0.9169 +0.32% +3.97% +0.9214 +0.9170 Sterling/Dollar $1.3877 $1.3870 +0.06% +1.58% +$1.3939 +$1.3875 Dollar/Canadian 1.2342 1.2282 +0.50% -3.06% +1.2347 +1.2290 Aussie/Dollar $0.7566 $0.7589 -0.32% -1.66% +$0.7601 +$0.7554 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0945 +0.19% +1.47% +1.0969 +1.0946 Euro/Sterling 0.8591 0.8599 -0.09% -3.87% +0.8602 +0.8567 NZ $0.7042 $0.7070 -0.38% -1.92% +$0.7086 +$0.7033 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5225 8.4910 +0.48% -0.64% +8.5490 +8.4870 Euro/Norway 10.1625 10.1323 +0.30% -2.91% +10.1803 +10.1345 Dollar/Sweden 8.5119 8.4879 +0.15% +3.85% +8.5199 +8.4621 Euro/Sweden 10.1510 10.1363 +0.15% +0.74% +10.1607 +10.1030 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, William Maclean and Paul Simao)
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in. Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending. underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead. of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the. euro, gaining 0.1% to...

