Is your Google app crashing? You're not alone.
An update seems to be the culprit. The Google app is crashing for many Android users. The problem seems to stem from a recent update to the app. The Google app seems to be experiencing some problems. Several Android users have taken to Twitter to report that the Google app is crashing randomly on their phones. One of our team members using the LG Wing with Android 10 onboard also experienced the problem. Another one is having trouble opening the Google app on his Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Meanwhile, user reports suggest the issue is affecting most Android phones, including Sony, Samsung, Google Pixels, and more.www.androidauthority.com