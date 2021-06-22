Cancel
Cell Phones

Is your Google app crashing? You're not alone.

By Adamya Sharma
Android Authority
 16 days ago

An update seems to be the culprit. The Google app is crashing for many Android users. The problem seems to stem from a recent update to the app. The Google app seems to be experiencing some problems. Several Android users have taken to Twitter to report that the Google app is crashing randomly on their phones. One of our team members using the LG Wing with Android 10 onboard also experienced the problem. Another one is having trouble opening the Google app on his Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Meanwhile, user reports suggest the issue is affecting most Android phones, including Sony, Samsung, Google Pixels, and more.

#Google App#Android Apps#The Lg Wing#Google Pixels#Google Googleindia#Ashwinsrao#Madebygoogle#The Google Play Store#Webview#Settings
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Snapchat Says App Will Stop Crashing If You Download the Update

The most recent version of Snapchat has been plagued by a bug that forced it to crash upon launching, but no longer! An update has been made available in the App Store to correct the issue, which was seemingly only affecting the iOS version of the app (Android users don’t see to have experienced the same issue).
NFLPosted by
Android Police

You can now log into Twitter on Android with your 2FA key alone

This story was originally published on Mar 15, 2021 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Twitter has had two-factor security based on physical keys, like the Yubikey or Google's Titan keys, for a long time. You've been able to log in with said keys on your phone (assuming your key works with your phone) for a few months. But what if you have to manage your company's PR Twitter account while on the go? Or more typically, what if you have a USB-A key for your desktop and an NFC key for mobile usage?
Internet9to5Google

Twitter may soon let you connect your Google Account

Twitter is working to make it possible to sign in to your account through a connected Google Account. For years, Google has offered a way for apps to let their users sign up or log in with nothing more than their Google Account, saving the step of needing to fill in basic information like your name and email address or even picking a password.
InternetThe Next Web

Google will now warn you if your search results are probably crap

Your Google searches for breaking news stories may now produce a surprising outcome: a warning that your results could be unreliable. The company has started showing notifications for searches on emerging topics, which suggest that users return later when more information is available. The notice is Google’s latest efforts to...
Internetfox13memphis.com

Google Is Making a Big Change To Help You Control Your Data Privacy

Google is making it easier to access and control your personal data online. The company recently made changes that can help you make your account’s search history more secure. Google Just Password-Protected Your ‘Activity’ Page. Google has enabled a new privacy feature that requires you to enter your password to...
InternetPhone Arena

You can now star your messages on Google Messages

In May, we got word that Google might add two much-needed features to the Google Messages app - an option to pin conversations and another to star specific messages. The latter is now officially rolling out to the stable version of the app, while the former is still only available for beta users.
SoftwareUbergizmo

Is Microsoft Saying Your PC Can’t Run Windows 11? You’re Not Alone

Microsoft recently announced that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for those coming from Windows 10, assuming they meet the somewhat bare minimum hardware specs of a 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Microsoft even introduced a tool that lets you check if your PC is eligible for the update.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The Google Phone app is getting a much better way to search for numbers you recently called

There's a small quality of life tweak we've been waiting for in Phone by Google for a long time. When you're entering a new number from the dialer, the search function automatically populates with items from your contacts that match the number you're entering. In the beta version, some users are now seeing previously-dialed numbers (which haven't been saved to Contacts) in these results.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Phone App Lets You Seach Numbers Not In Your Contacts

Google has a lot of really hot news on its plate right now. There’s the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6, and the finalized version of Android 12. While this is true, the company can still make time to focus on the little things. As spotted by Android Police, the new Google Phone beta makes it easier to search phone numbers that you don’t have in your contacts.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

You need to update the Google app right now – Here’s why

Google regularly updates its mobile app to plug security flaws or improve functionality. In theory, updates shouldn’t make the app perform worse than before. But that is what has been happening. Earlier this week, the tech giant released a patch for its own Google app. Security research company Oversecure found...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Testing New App That Stores Your Medical Records

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to screenshots that have hit the web, Google is internally testing a new Google Health app, dedicated to storing your personal medical records and sharing them should you need to with family. From the screenshots...
InternetAndroid Central

How to prepare your Google account for when you pass away

It's not something we like to talk or even think about, but we're all going to die one day. I sincerely hope that day is far off for all of us and the time between now and then is filled with happy memories, but when it does happen your friends and family probably aren't going to think about your Google account and all the personal information you have stored there. It might seem trivial to some, but for others, it's important that this all be given to someone who can take care of it all responsibly.
TechnologyGamespot

Forget Cloud Gaming, You Can Play Pinball On The Google iOS App

Google sure does love its Easter egg minigames. If your internet has ever been out and you tried to browse the web on Google Chrome, you at least know about the dinosaur minigame. However, The Verge has spotted yet another new Easter egg from the Alphabet-owned company, this time in its iOS app in the form of a pinball game.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The Google app finally moves settings to the place where you'd expect them

Google has been in the process of redesigning its Android apps for a while now. Specifically, it's been moving individual app settings into the account switcher in the top right corner of most of its applications. The Google search app is among the last outliers with its settings living in a More bottom tab in the bottom right corner. But now, a Reddit post suggests that this layout might not be there for long.
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Letting users bypass App Store would be security risk, says Apple

Allowing users to bypass the App Store would lead to a wave of damaging malware on iPhones and iPads, Apple has warned, as the company faces the prospect of sweeping regulatory action on both sides of the Atlantic. Opening up iOS to “sideloading”, the name for installing software from unapproved...
Internetkomando.com

Do this now before your Gmail account is deleted

Google’s Gmail is a behemoth when it comes to email providers. It has billions of users worldwide who log in daily to check their emails, set up meetings and track calendar entries. You also need a Google account when you set up an Android phone or download apps from the Play Store.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...

