Lakers Icon Shaquille O’Neal‘s Superman Motto Amid Charitable Streak

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O'Neal is a legend both on and off the court. The four-time league MVP has been known to dish out huge assists off the court and shoulder the bill off of random people's purchases in an attempt to spread some love and good vibes all around. From engagement rings to laptops, The Diesel has made a name for himself as of late of being quite the superhero off the court and surprise random folks with a generous handout.

