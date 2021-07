Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't the only royals to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco also marked their banner year, but while Will and Kate celebrated their relationship in person, the royals on Monaco had a very different experience. That's because, for their July 1 anniversary the couple were apart—just as they have been since Charlene traveled to her native South Africa in early May. While there, Charlene, a former Olympian, also underwent surgery to correct a complication from a previous procedure, which has led her to spending several weeks separated from her husband and their 6-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.