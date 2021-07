The Lava Fire in Siskiyou County raged Wednesday, and as of Thursday morning crews report the fire at about 19,680 acres. It’s stretches from the Mount Shasta Vistas in the north to the slopes of Mount Shasta in the south. According to the U.S. Forest Service, containment is at 25%. There’s no information available about how many structures have been lost. Evacuation orders are in effect for Carrick Addition, highway 97 from Weed to Deer Mountain Road, Lake Shastina, Rancho Hills, Juniper Valley and Mount Shasta Vista.