Season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: What a Second Season Could Entail

When Black Summer debuted on Netflix wayyyyy back in April of 2019, it immediately stole the crown of television’s best zombie show from The Walking Dead. Now, two long years later, the show’s striking second season has finally arrived, this time with a crucial twist — it takes place during the WINTER! As the season opens, viewers are immediately dropped into an insanely tense vignette of zombie horror, without much in the way of context or exposition. You see, the show’s structure is unique, in that it’s organized in chapter-like fashion; these “chapters” vary wildly in length, often arrive in non-linear fashion, and rarely waste valuable screen time on backstory. This is not to say that the show is without character development, though, as the show always manages to deftly balance emotional heft with an omnipresent sense of foreboding terror. Let’s just hope it’s not another 2 years before we get Season 3!