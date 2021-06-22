Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: What a Second Season Could Entail

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: What a Second Season Could Entail. The first season of Cruel Summer finished on June 15, 2021. The hit Freeform mystery drama’s season finale answers a lot of questions. However, the episode, particularly its last moments, suggested a second season. Fortunately, Cruel Summer Season 2 was announced on the same day by the network.

washingtonnewsday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruel Summer#Friendship#Waiting Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's What To Watch If You're Missing Cruel Summer

When Cruel Summer premiered on Freeform in April 2021, the series instantly won over viewers and critics alike. Jumping between timelines in the 1990s, this twisty teen drama kept fans on their toes as it cleverly revealed what really went down between small-town Texas girls Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). If you’re already missing it, you’re in luck: Here are 12 shows similar to Cruel Summer that you can watch next.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Happened at the End of ‘Cruel Summer’ Explained

What Happened at the End of ‘Cruel Summer’ Explained. The final episode of Cruel Summer aired on Freeform on Tuesday, June 15 before being streamed on Hulu on June 16. The court case between Kate (played by Olivia Holt) and Jeanette was ultimately seen in the 1995 timeframe (Chiara Aurelia).
TV SeriesDecider

‘Black Summer’ Season 2

When Black Summer debuted on Netflix wayyyyy back in April of 2019, it immediately stole the crown of television’s best zombie show from The Walking Dead. Now, two long years later, the show’s striking second season has finally arrived, this time with a crucial twist — it takes place during the WINTER! As the season opens, viewers are immediately dropped into an insanely tense vignette of zombie horror, without much in the way of context or exposition. You see, the show’s structure is unique, in that it’s organized in chapter-like fashion; these “chapters” vary wildly in length, often arrive in non-linear fashion, and rarely waste valuable screen time on backstory. This is not to say that the show is without character development, though, as the show always manages to deftly balance emotional heft with an omnipresent sense of foreboding terror. Let’s just hope it’s not another 2 years before we get Season 3!
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Made for Love renewed for second season

HBO Max Revamped Its Dark Comedy Series Made for love for a second season. In the series, Cristin Milioti stars as Hazel, a woman who escapes from a 10-year marriage to a tech billionaire who implanted a chip in her head that tracks her every move, mood, conversation and sees what she sees.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

HBO Chief On Potential Second Season – Talesbuzz

The final episode drew four million viewers over Memorial Day weekend across HBO and HBO Max, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night (all platforms), marking a series high for both linear and digital, according to HBO. The finale also set the record as the most watched episode of an Original Series on HBO Max during its first 24 hours of availability, besting the finales of recent hits The Undoing and The Flight Attendant over the same period of time.
TV Showsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Televisa: “The Stars Dance Today” could have a second season

Andrea Rodriguez, producer of the morning show Televisa “Today”, revealed in an interview with the medium Las Estrellas, that yes there will be second season from the reality show contest between celebrities, “The Stars Dance Today”, which will conclude its first edition this Friday. How we inform you in The...
TV & VideosPopculture

Dennis Quaid Drops out of 'Tiger King' Role

Dennis Quaid is no longer starring in the Peacock miniseries on Tiger King subject Joe Exotic. Quaid was originally set to star as the reality television show producer Rick Kirkham, but he had to pull out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, TVLine reports. Instead, the part will be played by William Fichtner, who recently starred in CBS' Mom sitcom with Allison Janney.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay’s Father’s Final Acting Role Was on the Hit Series Alongside His Daughter

Did you know that Mariska Hargitay‘s father guest starred on Law & Order: SVU?. Miklós “Mickey” Hargitay appeared on the series for the show’s milestone 100th episode, “Control.” The Season 5 Episode 9 episode aired in 2003. Mickey portrayed a grandfather who was a witness to a crime. His real-life daughter is seen interviewing him on Law & Order: SVU.
Chicago, ILHello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo shares stunning pride pictures

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has left fans gobsmacked after sharing a stunning series of new pictures. Posted to celebrate Pride Month, Miranda rocked a multi-color oversized patchwork coat with pink flared trousers and neon green heels. Simply captioning the post with the rainbow pride flag and the words...

Comments / 0

Community Policy