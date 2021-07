Two cisgender sprinters from Namibia, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, have been banned from running in the Olympic 400-meter dash because they have a “natural high testosterone level.” Athletics organizations and doping agencies have had a busy week targeting Black women, starting with the 30-day suspension for 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson after testing positive for THC from ingesting weed, something that doesn't enhance your performance, and if anything, makes you slower. This was followed by Fina, the water sports world governing body, banning swimming caps designed for Afro hair at international competitions, including the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fina deemed the caps were suitable as they don't follow "the natural form of the head."