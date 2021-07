The following public records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent. Police responded to a report made at 6:40 a.m. on June 19 of forced entry, burglary and damage in the 200 block of S. Main St. The report indicated a broken window and damaged or destroyed cash register, with the value of the items estimated at $8,000, and 10 stolen cigars worth $9.90.