After one of the most encouraging stretches of baseball since the 2019 Postseason, the Washington Nationals find themselves in a very undesirable position. They are battered and bruised to oblivion and traveling across the country to face one of the best teams the league has to offer. The Nats find themselves in Stephen Strasburg‘s boyhood city, and the team from D.C., will face the Friars, without their World Series MVP.