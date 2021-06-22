EU farming unions call for livestock to be included in upcoming agriculture promotion policy
MEP Elsi Katainen (Renew) hosted an Parliamentary Intergroup event "Biodiversity, Climate Change, Sustainable Development" on the future of the EU promotion policy. The debate focused on the promotion of livestock products. An opportunity to underline a clear fact: it would not make sense both from a sustainability and a competitiveness point of view to exclude the livestock sector from the promotion policy.www.thepoultrysite.com