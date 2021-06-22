Cancel
Agriculture

EU farming unions call for livestock to be included in upcoming agriculture promotion policy

The Poultry Site
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEP Elsi Katainen (Renew) hosted an Parliamentary Intergroup event "Biodiversity, Climate Change, Sustainable Development" on the future of the EU promotion policy. The debate focused on the promotion of livestock products. An opportunity to underline a clear fact: it would not make sense both from a sustainability and a competitiveness point of view to exclude the livestock sector from the promotion policy.

www.thepoultrysite.com
