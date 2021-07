All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A perfect lipstick is much like a perfect pair of pants. It can be thrown on at any time of day or night, instantly elevating any ensemble with minimal effort. And, of course, it’s nearly impossible to find. As someone whose job it is to trial the latest beauty innovations, I can attest that I’ve smeared hundreds, if not thousands, of crayons, lacquers, liners, and tints onto my palm and pout in search of the consummate “your lips, but better” pigment.