Auburn, WA

Try the Squirrely Summer Scavenger Hunt in Auburn:A Fun and Free Family Event

By Maegen Blue
soundsfunmom.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another Fun and Free Family event in Auburn!. Search Auburn for the Nutty Squirrel July 1st-11th, for a chance to win!. I’m excited to share another free and fun event for the whole family from our friends at Auburn Parks and Recreation! Auburn has SO many great parks and trails to explore, and when you get out with the fam and find the Nutty Squirrel between July 1st-11th, you might win one of a bunch of really cool prizes!

www.soundsfunmom.com
