The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Duke of Kent in the Royal Box to watch Andy Murray take on Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon on Friday.The match marked the Duke of Kent’s third visit to the 2021 tournament, while it was Kate’s first appearance.The duchess arrived in a pleated, mid-length navy blue and white polka dot skirt by London-based designer Alessandra Rich, which she paired with a white crewneck top and navy blue blazer. She accessorised the look with pearl earrings and a white Mulberry “Amberley” bag.Taking her place on Centre Court, Kate looked in good spirits as she smiled and...