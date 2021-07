Ciara just lost 39 pounds, and if you've been keeping up with her on Instagram, you know she did it without cutting out any of her (and our) favorite foods. That's right, chicken fingers and ice cream. The "Level Up" singer took to her Instagram on June 15 to share with her followers that she is officially back to her pre-baby weight, and while it took a solid five weeks to lose those last 10 pounds, she's "so proud" of herself.