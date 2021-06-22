Lawyers, guns and money

I am not exactly sure how this happened because it was not brought up as a topic scheduled for a public hearing but at a town board meeting. How in the world did the Ironman bike transition end up across the street from my house (on the Northwood turf field — another topic) in a highly regulated residential zone? I will be subject to what I term an invasion — an invasion of my property, an invasion of my privacy and an assault on my senses, as there will be broadcasting from Northwood.