VIRTUAL: ACRP Marketing Committee Meeting

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85363869936?pwd=SHBOKzZRSUFKSlhoRkN6ZDBSV1F1UT09 Passcode: 922741 Or iPhone one-tap: +13017158592,,85363869936#,,,,*922741# US (Washington DC) +13126266799,,85363869936#,,,,*922741# US (Chicago) Or join by phone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 853 6386 9936 Passcode: 922741 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbuvbmQZtz.