Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, PA

Art Walk introduced many new people to downtown Lewistown

Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau just finished producing the second annual Community Art Walk in Downtown Lewistown. Fifteen locations displayed a wide variety of artwork from school art by Sacred Heart and Jen Hartzler’s high school classes to personal images created by local artists like Paula Harshbarger and Emyett Richard. With special thanks to Tim Mateer, we were also able to display an inspired collection of art by former Mifflin Juniata Art League members and some black and white snapshots of the exhibits they held in the 1960s. These vintage pieces show that creation and appreciation for the arts has always been in our community.

www.lewistownsentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mifflin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Lewistown, PA
Lewistown, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Arts And Crafts#Art Walk#The Visitors Bureau#Covid#Lewistown First#Mj Art League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy