Art Walk introduced many new people to downtown Lewistown

The Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau just finished producing the second annual Community Art Walk in Downtown Lewistown. Fifteen locations displayed a wide variety of artwork from school art by Sacred Heart and Jen Hartzler’s high school classes to personal images created by local artists like Paula Harshbarger and Emyett Richard. With special thanks to Tim Mateer, we were also able to display an inspired collection of art by former Mifflin Juniata Art League members and some black and white snapshots of the exhibits they held in the 1960s. These vintage pieces show that creation and appreciation for the arts has always been in our community.