VIRTUAL: Alexandria Commission for Women Exec Committee Mtg

alexandriava.gov
 16 days ago

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Tuesday, 6/22/2021 meeting of the ALEXANDRIA COMMISSION FOR WOMEN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:

apps.alexandriava.gov
#Virtual#Alexandria Commission#Virginia Code Section#The City Council#Virginia General Assembly#Board
