Politics

VIRTUAL: City Council Legislative Meeting

alexandriava.gov
 16 days ago

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the June 22, 2021 Legislative Meeting of the Alexandria City Council is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 and Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members of the City Council and staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia. The meeting can be accessed by the public through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City's website, and can be accessed via Zoom by the following link:

apps.alexandriava.gov
State
Virginia State
#Audio Recordings#Legislative Meeting Of#Virginia Code Section#Hb29#The City Council Chamber#Zoom Webinar#The City Clerk
News Break
Politics
