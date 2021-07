“We had so much fun last year that we decided to do it again,” said Robert Leist who is organizing the Coshocton Community Cruise-in. Take a trip back to the old days, cruising Main Street for a family friendly event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 before the fireworks. “This will be a rebound from last year where we were driving up and down honking and waving at each other,” Leist said. .”We want to be a little bigger this year. We have always been a part of the car culture. Cars will be on Fourth Street from Chestnut to Main Street which will be blocked for the car show. There is a $10 entry fee for the car show with registration beginning at 5 p.m. All registration money will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers Coshocton OH59. Because of COVID they were not able to have their annual fundraiser.”