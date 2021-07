Jennifer Hudson is feeling "a lot of pressure" about portraying Aretha Franklin on screen. The 'Dreamgirls' actress was given "strength and encouragement" about appearing in 'Respect' after being personally chosen by the late Queen of Soul - who passed away in 2018 - but she admitted the recognition has also raised the stakes of expectation for the film, which will be released this summer after being delayed by more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.