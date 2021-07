This morning I drove to the first in person forum meeting in what felt like forever. There were Zooms every other Saturday, but over Zoom, something is lost in translation. The friendly comradery and the dad jokes weren’t as readily available over Zoom. Saturday, the forum met at a new venu, with more space and more air circulation. It felt more like a brainstorming session than a way for neighbors to share what is happening within the community, as it is normally. Diverse opinions, respectful of their neighbors and friends, a little gem in this political environment.