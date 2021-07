Airing on the NBC television network, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education.